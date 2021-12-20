Wealthpoint LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.