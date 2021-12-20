Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $161.31 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.47.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.