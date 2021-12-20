Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

WASH opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.26%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

