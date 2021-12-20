Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

