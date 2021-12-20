Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 50.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $136.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.75. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

