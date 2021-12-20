Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 8,037 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,349 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after purchasing an additional 94,092 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,606,832 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $187,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $115.35 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.