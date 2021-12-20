Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $4.06 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,450,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $88.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,108. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

