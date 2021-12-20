Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $115.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.