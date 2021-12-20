Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,763 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 353,081 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Uber Technologies by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 337,151 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $39.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

