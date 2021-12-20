Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $151.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

