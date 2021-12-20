Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 28,750 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,865,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

MFC stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

