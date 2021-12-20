Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 218.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $53.19 on Monday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $74.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $64.39.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

