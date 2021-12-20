VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

VMG Consumer Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:VMGAU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 21st. VMG Consumer Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During VMG Consumer Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:VMGAU opened at $10.07 on Monday. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

