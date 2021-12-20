Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post $6.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.89 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $28.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $28.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 21.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 15.8% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 24.0% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $3.41 on Friday, hitting $208.47. 413,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,825,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.27. The company has a market cap of $401.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

