Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NFJ stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $15.27. 269,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,283. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $16.12.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 6,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $91,615.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

