Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NCV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 310,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod bought 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $76,578.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $109,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 57,626 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

