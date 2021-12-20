Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $53.92

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.92, but opened at $56.50. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 14,568 shares changing hands.
VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.
The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88.
In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.