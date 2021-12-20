Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $53.92

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.92, but opened at $56.50. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 14,568 shares changing hands.

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

