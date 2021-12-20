VIDY Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market cap of $2.75 million and $517,174.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006736 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.