VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.47. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

