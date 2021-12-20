Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Up 16.8% in November

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 639,800 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 547,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Viad during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. purchased a new position in Viad during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viad stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,978. The company has a market cap of $810.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37. Viad has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viad will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

