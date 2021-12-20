Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $214.54 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

