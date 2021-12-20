Verasity Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. Verasity has a market cap of $143.66 million and approximately $40.00 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00077379 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

