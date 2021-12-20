VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,820,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 30,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. VEON has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

