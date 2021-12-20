Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

