Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $47,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $111.74 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $112.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.