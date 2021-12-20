Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

VCIT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,766. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $97.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

