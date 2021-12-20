Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $195.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.56. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

