Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

