Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.60% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $91,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 675,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 444,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after buying an additional 34,526 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $193.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

