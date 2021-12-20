Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $387.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.26. The stock has a market cap of $405.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

