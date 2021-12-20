Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 95 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $192.63 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $187.88 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average is $222.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

