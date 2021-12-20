Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 3,000 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $40.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

