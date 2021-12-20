Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 1,775 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LULU shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.74.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $384.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.88. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.