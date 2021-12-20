Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $732,000 Investment in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.