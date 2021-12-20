VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Down to $27.45

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.45, but opened at $25.69. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 91,070 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after buying an additional 2,754,594 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

