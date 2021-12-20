VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Down to $27.45

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.45, but opened at $25.69. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 91,070 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after buying an additional 2,754,594 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,441 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

