Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Bought by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,591 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for 1.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

