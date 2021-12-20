Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Valeo has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

