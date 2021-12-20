USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.57 million and approximately $163.65 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.39 or 0.08226728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,793.66 or 1.00051176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00074714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00046224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002598 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.