Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Lessened by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 88.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL opened at $52.76 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

