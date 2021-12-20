UBS Group Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $635.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $690.00 to $635.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $672.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $642.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.66. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

