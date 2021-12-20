UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 250” Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.30) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 244.44 ($3.23).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 180.84 ($2.39) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.72. The firm has a market cap of £30.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 111.83 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.78).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.42), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($148,078.37).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

