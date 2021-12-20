U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.65. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

USPH opened at $97.24 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.14%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 92.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 49.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 118.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.