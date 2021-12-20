U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAU. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.