Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 312.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 702,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Twitter worth $55,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth approximately $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,925 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

