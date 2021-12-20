Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $96.62 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $258.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

