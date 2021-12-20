Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,980 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $58.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.