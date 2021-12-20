Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE opened at $126.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average is $130.59. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

