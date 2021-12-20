Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Update

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,750,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after buying an additional 140,541 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of TUP stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 2.86.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.