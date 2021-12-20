Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $73,281,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $67.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

