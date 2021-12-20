Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,227,766,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4,077.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,913,000 after acquiring an additional 353,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $117.23 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

